In the heart of Tulare County, nestled amidst the scenic landscapes of California, lies a piece of history often overlooked but of immense significance - Allensworth. Founded by Black pioneers, this historic township represents a remarkable story of self-reliance and determination. Every year, on October 14th, visitors from near and far embark on a journey to Allensworth to commemorate its legacy and the enduring spirit of its founders.

The story of Allensworth began with a vision - a vision of a self-sustaining, racially integrated community that would provide African Americans with economic and social opportunities. Founded by Colonel Allen Allensworth and a group of like-minded individuals in the early 1900s, the town flourished as a thriving hub for education, business, and community development.

However, as time passed, Allensworth faced its share of challenges and changes. Yet, its legacy endured, and in 1974, the California Department of Parks and Recreation recognized its historical significance. They purchased the land and established Allensworth State Historic Park, ensuring that the story of this remarkable township would be preserved for future generations.





Each year, on October 14th, Allensworth comes alive as visitors and history enthusiasts gather for the annual Rededication event. It's a day when the past meets the present, and the spirit of Allensworth's founders is celebrated. It's a time to reflect on the legacy of this unique community and its enduring impact on California's history.





The event offers a variety of activities and experiences for attendees of all ages. Cultural and historical exhibits allow visitors to delve into the rich heritage of Allensworth, while guest speakers and presentations shed light on the township's history and the remarkable achievements of its founders.





Entertainment and performances captivate audiences, and food vendors offer a taste of diverse cuisines. Family-friendly activities and games ensure that the event is not only educational but also fun for everyone. Guided tours of Allensworth State Historic Park provide a deeper understanding of the town's layout and significance.





To facilitate attendance, Amtrak San Joaquins offers a special discount of 50% off fares for visitors traveling to Allensworth on the day of the rededication. Moreover, a convenient shuttle service is available at the station to transport guests directly to the park. This makes it easier than ever to be a part of this important celebration of history.





For those interested in train schedules and tickets, visit Amtrak San Joaquins ( https://amtraksanjoaquins.com/promotion/commemorate-the-rededication-of-allensworth ).









The annual Rededication event is not only a celebration of history but also a testament to the power of community. Local residents actively participate and support the event, and volunteers play a vital role in ensuring its success. Local businesses and artisans also have the opportunity to showcase their products, adding to the vibrancy of the occasion.





Allensworth holds a unique place in California's history, representing a beacon of hope and self-reliance. The annual Rededication event serves as a reminder of the incredible journey of its founders and inspires future generations to cherish this rich history. So, mark your calendars for October 14th and join us in celebrating the enduring spirit of Allensworth, a gem of California's past.



