Dr. Parveen Kaur has been contracted to serve as backup Health Officer and Tuberculosis Physician for the City of Pasadena. In the role, she will serve as Interim Health Officer while Pasadena Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh extends her participation in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows Program through January 2024.

Dr. Kaur has served as the Tuberculosis Physician for the Pasadena Public Health Department Tuberculosis Chest Clinic since 2021 and is currently the backup Health Officer for the Department. In her role as Interim Health Officer, Dr. Kaur will provide clinical direction to staff working in clinical programs, develop and issue public health policy and guidance, and represent the Department in meetings with regional and statewide public health officials.

“Pasadena Public Health Department is excited to have Dr. Kaur as our Interim Health Officer,” said Acting Public Health Director Manuel Carmona. “Her familiarity with Department operations and expertise in the field of infectious disease prevention and control will be valuable as we contend with yet another COVID-19 uptick in cases and other emerging public health concerns.”