A free Medicare resource fair on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., will help clarify healthcare plan options and upcoming changes for 2024 for Medicare, the federal health insurance program for adults 65 and older.

Medicare open enrollment – the annual period when older adults can make changes to their Medicare and prescription drug coverage – is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this period, participants also have the option to make no changes and keep the plans they currently have.

Whether someone is interested in choosing a new Medicare or Medicare Part D plan, switching from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare, learning whether they are eligible for Medigap (supplemental insurance for costs not covered by Medicare), and more, this is an important event to attend. Any changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

There also will be resource information, Medicare experts, and an oral presentation at noon about options and upcoming changes for 2024.

“Reassessing health care needs each year, as well as programs that can help keep costs down while maximizing benefits, is essential for aging well,” said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center. “Our free Medicare resource fair will equip people with clear information so they will have an understanding of everything that is available to them.”

To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Special Events, or call 626-795-4331. Walk-ins are also welcome.

In addition to online classes, onsite events, and other activities, members, and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center are encouraged to visit the website regularly for a quarterly online magazine, free food delivery for older adults in need, COVID updates specifically for older adults and more.