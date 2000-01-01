Members and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., are invited to free events and activities for anyone 50 and older throughout November. Residency in Pasadena is not required to attend.

Registration for Zoom activities and most onsite events is required by visiting www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and clicking on Activities & Events, Lectures & Classes or Resources. Everyone who registers for Zoom events will receive an email link for joining each activity online.

Beat the Holiday Blues – Thursday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For some, the holidays are a joyous season to be celebrated with family and friends. For others, it’s a time of isolation and depression. But it doesn’t have to be. Learn about the many ways you can beat the holiday blues. Presented by Barbara Llamas, a SCAN Independence at Home representative. To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Legal Consultations – Thursday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Learn about wills and trusts, conservatorships, durable powers of attorney and estate planning. To schedule a required appointment, call 626-795-4331.

Cultural Thursday: Pam Kay and The Tap Chicks – Thursday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. They’re back – and better than ever! This troupe of tap dancing women will put the entire center in a festive mood with their delightful tap routines, some new and some enduring fan favorites, plus charming comedy and upbeat, often nostalgic music. To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Special Events or call 626-795-4331.

Monthly Food Bank Distribution — Friday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Pasadena Senior Center. Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products, and more. Proof of income and California ID are required for first-time recipients. Boxes are heavy, so bring a pull-behind personal cart to the parking lot between the Pasadena Senior Center and the Metro Gold Line station. Opening boxes on the premises is prohibited. For more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Resources, then Food Distribution Programs or call 626-685-6732.

Movie Matinees – Fridays, Nov. 3 and 17, at 1 p.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Each PSC member who registers may bring one nonmember guest. Nov. 3: “Te Ata” (2016, PG) starring Q’orianka Kilcher and Gil Birmingham. Te Ata, an actress and a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, had a 60-year career telling tribal stories and singing tribal songs of the Chickasaw and other nations. First in traveling shows to reservations and later, after countless auditions and equally countless rejections, she fulfilled her true destiny: the bright lights of Broadway. The film is based on true events. Nov. 17: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987, R) starring Steve Martin and John Candy. A Chicago advertising executive struggles to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving with a lovable oaf of a salesman as his only companion. To register for any or all of these films or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Friday Movie Matinee or call 626-795-4331.

Discover Hidden Treasures In Your Jewelry Box – Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Over time, we often accumulate jewelry from family, gifts and personal purchases. Learn how to distinguish costume jewelry from fine jewelry, antiques and more, what to do with pieces you no longer wear and how to turn your unwanted jewelry into cash. Presented by Foundation for Senior Services. To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Standards and Show Tunes with Bob, Don and Dave – Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Join pianist Bob Lipson, singer Don Snyder, bassist David Young and drummer Matt Crawford for an afternoon of music featuring everybody's favorites from the Great American Songbook. Sing along, kick up your heels and dance or simply tap your toes to the rhythm of the music. To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Special Events or call 626-795-4331.ch

Electronic Waste Day – Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dispose of old electronics responsibly, including computers, monitors, keyboards, servers, TVs, medical equipment, smart phones, cable components, stereos and more. Drop items off in the patio area behind the building. Volunteers will be on hand to assist you. For more information, call 626-795-4331.

City of Hope Is Relentless – Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Zoom. People who fight to conquer cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases need better options. City of Hope is relentless in its drive to offer more positive outcomes for patients everywhere. What start as research innovations become advances in clinical care without delay. Come learn more about it. For more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Workshops or call 626-795-4331.

Health Fair and Fresh Produce Distribution – Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Health fair services indoors will include blood pressure and glucose testing, hearing tests, updates in Medicare health plans, resources and more. Preassembled bags of fresh, nutritious vegetables will be distributed on the patio while supplies last, courtesy of Order of Malta Mobile Ministries. Everyone is encouraged to bring a bag or personal pull-behind cart to transport the produce home. Registration is not required. For more information call 626-795-4331.

Mediation and Dispute Resolution – Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Learn how to resolve conflicts with the help of a trained mediator, including property ownership, landlord/tenant disputes, workplace/employment issues, family disagreements and more. Presented by Loyola Center for Conflict Resolution. To make an appointment, call 626-795-4331.

MUSE/IQUE Offstage Education Workshop – Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Take a deeper look at MUSE/IQUE's 2023 season "Music = Power.” Offstage programs feature guest artists direct from the concerts, hosted by Heather Lipson Bell, MUSE/IQUE's director of education, community engagement and digital media. To register or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Workshops or call 626-795-4331.

Find Affordable Care and Senior Housing that Works for You – Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. Learn how to untangle the web of social services programs that can provide vouchers and assistance to pay for board and care and other facility-based care for California seniors in need of assistance.

Food Pantry – Ongoing weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Don’t let financial hardship, being homebound or other issues prevent you from eating healthy food. Pasadena Senior Center volunteers deliver food and other supplies to your door. To request delivery, call 626-685-6732 and leave a message. Someone will return your call as soon as possible.

Lunch Program – Ongoing weekdays at 11:30 a.m. onsite at Pasadena Senior Center. If you are 60 or older, enjoy a hot lunch every Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration begins at 11 a.m. A donation of $3 is suggested but not required. For more information, call 626-685-6742.

Home Tea Program – Ongoing monthly. Anyone 50 and older can sign up to receive tea and an inspirational card once a month. To participate in this program, call 626-685-6732.

In addition to online classes, onsite events and other activities, members and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center are encouraged to visit the website regularly for a quarterly online magazine, free food delivery for older adults in need, COVID updates specifically for older adults and more.