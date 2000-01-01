This October, Friendship Pasadena will celebrate the 130th anniversary of the church’s foundation with three days of festivities. Taken from Haggai 2:3-9, the weekend festivities will honor the legacy of Pasadena's oldest Black Baptist church while looking ahead to the future and praising God for “the glory of this present house.”





The three-day celebration will begin with a gospel concert on Friday, October 20, at 6 PM, held in the sanctuary of Friendship, with VIP and general admission tickets available for purchase. A formal gala, including dinner, will follow on Saturday evening, October 21, from 6 – 10 PM at Le Méridien. The weekend events will culminate in an anniversary service at 80 W. Dayton on Sunday, October 22, at 10 AM with a special message by Senior Pastor Lucious W. Smith. “





To say that I’m excited about this significant milestone in our history is an understatement,” says Senior Pastor Lucious W. Smith. “Friendship Pasadena is the contemporary expression of the historic Friendship Baptist Church, and the opportunities to continue serving our community are incredible. I’d like to personally invite everyone to participate in this celebration by attending a worship service, purchasing tickets for the gala, the gospel concert, Sunday service, or all three! We are writing the next pages of history that future generations will read, and we believe that ‘the glory of this present house shall be greater than the former house, and in this place, I will grant peace, declares The Lord Almighty! (Haggai 2:3-9).’ So please mark your calendars and come out and join us as we press our way into the future!





Tickets for the 130th-anniversary gala and gospel concert are available online at www.friendshippasadena.church or using the QR code below.













About Friendship Pasadena

Friendship Pasadena was founded in September 1893 and has established itself as one of the oldest congregations in Pasadena. Officially named Friendship Baptist Church, it was the first African-American Baptist Church in the city and had the largest membership for many years. Throughout history, Friendship has played an important religious and civic role in Pasadena. In 1996, Rev. Lucious W. Smith became the 16th Pastor of Friendship, and the Church embarked on a physical and spiritual restoration journey. A complete renovation of the building enabled the Church to provide its community with relevant, life-changing ministries that seek to reach everyone.





Our history has brought us thus far on our journey, and our future is the canvas upon which the Lord will paint His ultimate purpose. What once was an African-American neighborhood has become the center of growth and economic promise in Pasadena, and Friendship Pasadena remains at the center of it all. Since our ground-breaking ceremony in March of 1925, Friendship has stood prominently for over 90 years as one of the visible landmark churches in Pasadena. Friendship Pasadena is the first African American-related cultural landmark designated in Pasadena; it officially became a State of California landmark and, in 1978, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the United States of America.



