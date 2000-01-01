City of Pasadena Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Event
Roam through the haunted house, and prowl through the trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy games, performances by local youth group, Outspoken Dance Company, and FANG-tastic song hits played by the DJ. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Enjoy trunk-or-treat goodies, “little goblins” play zone, and lights-on tours through the haunted house from 4-5 p.m. and costume contest hosted by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Queen and Court at 4:30 p.m.
Pasadena Public Health Department staff will be on site from 3-6 p.m. offering flu vaccines to everyone age 6 months and older. Minors attending the vaccine clinic must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Community partners include Councilmember Justin Jones, District 3, Armory Center for the Arts, Day One, Foothill Family, Pasadena Federal Credit Union, Pasadena Tournament of Roses, City of Pasadena Departments: Police, Public Health, Transportation, and Fire.
For more information about this event, call (626) 744-7500 or visit the PRCS website. For accessibility information and requests, contact CSC@cityofpasadena.net or (626) 744-7311. Providing at least 72 hours advance notice will help ensure availability.