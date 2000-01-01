Join the City of Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) for a howling good time during their annual event, Giggles & Screams, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3-6 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This event is free and open to the public.





Roam through the haunted house, and prowl through the trunk-or-treat area! Enjoy games, performances by local youth group, Outspoken Dance Company, and FANG-tastic song hits played by the DJ. Whether you’re looking for giggles or screams, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.