In a development sparking widespread reactions, California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed Assembly Bill (AB) 957, a piece of legislation designed to require judges in custody cases to consider a parent’s affirmation of their child’s gender identity when applying the law. The decision drew particular attention and disappointment from Assembly member Lori D. Wilson (D-Suisun City), a prominent advocate for the bill.





Lori D. Wilson, a respected figure serving as the chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus and a parent to a transgender child, expressed her substantial disappointment in the governor's decision. For Wilson, this legislative endeavor was more than political; it was personal, fueled by her observations of the escalating hostility toward the trans community in recent years.





Although Wilson recognized and appreciated Governor Newsom’s historical support for LGBTQ+ rights, she firmly stated, “On this point, the Governor and I disagree on the best way to protect transgender kids.” Her initiative behind promoting the bill was to shield the mental health and wellbeing of transgender children from non-affirming parents within the family court systems and to give a voice to the trans community amidst the growing hate and vitriol they face. “This fight is personal! Not just for my family, but to all the trans kids that deserve a brighter and safer future,” Wilson declared, underscoring her unrelenting commitment to the cause.





Governor Newsom, in a press release outlining his decisions on multiple bills, communicated his veto on AB 957, with the deadline for all such decisions being October 14. He articulated his apprehensions about the legislation, fearing it might set a precedent that could “diminish the rights of vulnerable communities.” He emphasized the importance of exercising caution when the legislative and executive branches attempt to dictate legal standards, especially focusing on a single characteristic, for the judicial branch to follow.





However, he was keen to reaffirm his dedication to advancing transgender rights in California, a commitment that has been evident throughout his extensive tenure in public service. “I share a deep commitment to advancing the rights of transgender Californians,” Newsom mentioned, aligning himself with the values that propelled the introduction of this bill.





The veto has immediate and clear implications; the judiciary in custody cases is not mandated to consider a parent’s affirmation of their child’s gender identity. This incident further illustrates the ongoing debates and disparities surrounding LGBTQ+ rights within the structures of state governance. It also opens up the possibility for the reintroduction of similar or amended legislation in the future, reflecting the continuous discourse on LGBTQ+ rights and protections.





The reactions to this decision are anticipated to be diverse, with the LGBTQ+ community and the bill's supporters possibly expressing discontent, while those opposing the bill might find solace in the governor's decision.



