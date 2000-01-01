In the heart of Pasadena, a community's heartbeat pulses with the passion and pride of tradition. Last night, beneath the iconic lights of the Rose Bowl, the 75th annual Turkey Tussle unfurled its pages of history once more, reminding us of the remarkable legacy that binds our hearts.

And in this landmark year, it was John Muir High School who seized the spotlight, delivering a resounding 45-0 triumph over Pasadena High School. Congratulations to the mighty Mustangs!





The Turkey Tussle, born in 1947, is more than a football game; it's a cherished chapter in our collective story. The Victory Bell, the symbol of honor and bragging rights has swung back and forth between these schools, bridging generations through a spirited rivalry that knows no equal. It's not just about touchdowns; it's about a shared history, a community's fervor, and respect for the past.





Muir's defense emerged as an impervious fortress, allowing Pasadena a mere -55 yards of total offense. Brandon Valencia, the maestro of Muir's offensive orchestra, orchestrated a mesmerizing 10-yard touchdown run and a dazzling 37-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Miller. But the night's heroics weren't confined to numbers; they belonged to Muir's indomitable spirit, Turran Williams' electrifying plays, and the deafening roar of their fans.





Beyond statistics, this game celebrated Muir's relentless determination, the unwavering support of their community, and the pure joy of reclaiming the Victory Bell.





As we toast this 75-year milestone in the Turkey Tussle's enduring legacy, let us remember that this tradition represents more than just football; it encapsulates the unbreakable bonds of our community, our unwavering sportsmanship, and our enduring spirit.



