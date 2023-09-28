Washington, D.C. (September 28, 2023)

In an environment heightened by political divides and looming threats of a federal government shutdown, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation ( NCBCP ) and the Black Women’s Roundtable ( BWR ) are raising their voices, urging the leaders of the House of Representatives to stand strong against extremism and to prioritize essential community services, including crucial supports for women, children, families, students, and senior citizens.

A Plea for Equity and Continuity

Both the NCBCP and BWR implore House leaders to advocate for the welfare of the American people by approving a clean, continuous-resolution, thereby sustaining government funding at existing levels. This decisive action is pivotal for shielding the U.S. economy and society’s most susceptible sectors from the damaging repercussions of proposed budgetary cuts by the GOP in the House of Representatives.

The Scope of the Cutbacks

The proposed budget cuts are of a severe nature, including the withdrawal of housing support for hundreds of thousands and significant reductions in Pell Grants for millions of students. The cutbacks also foresee drastic reductions in the Meals on Wheels program and exclude 1 million low-income mothers and their young children from vital nutrition aid. A shocking 70% reduction in home heating funds poses substantial risks with winter approaching, and an approximate 80% cut in funding for schools serving underprivileged children jeopardizes their educational rights.

A Reflection of National Values

Melanie L. Campbell, the esteemed President and CEO of the NCBCP and Convener of The Black Women’s Roundtable, succinctly highlighted the underlying implications of the budget decisions:

“Budgets are a reflection of our values and priorities as a nation… they are a stark representation of policies that are undeniably anti-women, anti-children & families and will adversely affect students pursuing higher education and our senior citizens.”

Rejecting Harmful Provisions

Campbell passionately underscored the essence of maintaining uninterrupted public services and emphasized the urgency of prioritizing the authentic needs of communities over political discord and radicalism.

“The National Coalition and Black Women’s Roundtable call on all lawmakers to reject these harmful budgetary provisions and keep the federal government open to continue serving the public without delay… we cannot, in good conscience, compromise the well-being and futures of our nation's most vulnerable for political posturing.”

Uniting for Change

In the face of a growing socio-economic divide and increased living pressures, a united stance against extreme and harmful fiscal measures is vital. The NCBCP and BWR remain steadfast in their commitment to cultivating just and equitable public policy and continue to advocate for the empowerment and well-being of Black women and communities across America.

About the Organizations

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a leading civil rights and social justice organization focusing on enhancing civic engagement and economic and voter empowerment in Black America. The Black Women’s Roundtable, as the empowerment arm of the NCBCP, is dedicated to promoting health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment for Black women.

In these tumultuous times, the rallying cry of organizations like the NCBCP and BWR becomes increasingly pivotal. It is a reminder that our communities' well-being and very fabric rest not just on economic stability but on the intrinsic values and moral decisions of our nation's leaders. The battle against extreme and unjust policy changes is far from over, and the push for a united and equal society continues, with the hope that the voices of the marginalized will be heard and respected in the corridors of power.







