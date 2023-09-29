September 29, 2023. PASADENA, Calif. - The City of Pasadena is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly constructed Honorable John J. Kennedy pool named after the late City Councilmember. The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 14, at 9:30 a.m. at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and will be open to the community. Councilmember Kennedy strongly advocated for public safety, parks, affordable housing, and local hiring. The new pool is a state-of-the-art aquatic facility that is set to become a centerpiece of community recreation and enjoyment. This exciting addition promises to offer residents and visitors an oasis of water-based fun and fitness, fostering a vibrant and healthy lifestyle for all.

This project provides for a new pool with walk-in access, a new pool deck; renovation of the existing pool building, including accessible showers; restroom facilities; new lighting; and resurfacing of the parking lot. With the completion of the $5.9M renovation and expansion of the pool facilities, the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department will offer year-round aquatics programming beginning in September 2023. Programming includes vital swim lessons for all ages (toddlers through adults), water aerobics, parent and me classes, as well as recreational and lap swimming. The operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, watch live swim demonstrations, listen to remarks by dignitaries, and enjoy light refreshments. “We are excited to open the doors of the Honorable John J. Kennedy Pool and provide a space where individuals and families can come together to enjoy the benefits of water-based recreation and fitness,” said Acting Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, Lola Osborne. “This facility embodies our commitment to promoting wellness and a sense of community, and we can’t wait to see the joy it brings to the people of Pasadena.”