In a heartfelt declaration, Mayor Victor M. Gordo, representing the City Council, has officially proclaimed October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Pasadena. This proclamation comes as a powerful reminder of the pressing need to address the pervasive issue of domestic violence within our communities.

The statistics are alarming and deeply concerning. Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in our nation have suffered physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. Domestic violence knows no boundaries—it impacts individuals of every age, ethnicity, nationality, economic status, and belief. It is a sinister problem that affects us all.

Victims of domestic violence find themselves caught in a nightmare where their autonomy and security are systematically stripped away. Their health and safety are constantly threatened, and they often grapple with significant financial instability. It is a problem that not only shatters lives but also hinders our community from reaching its full potential.

Acknowledging the gravity of this issue, the Pasadena City Prosecutor’s Office has redoubled its efforts to combat domestic violence. Advocating for stricter sentencing in domestic violence cases, they have joined forces with the Pasadena Police Department and local domestic violence service providers like Shepherd’s Door. Together, they strive to ensure that victims of domestic violence find protection and support, shielding them from further harassment or abuse.

This proclamation is more than just words; it is a testament to the City's unwavering commitment to creating a community where no one must endure the pain and hardship caused by domestic violence. It is a call to action, urging all residents to stand up for the basic human right to be free from violence and abuse.

As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, let us remember the tireless advocates, victim service providers, and organizations who work day and night to prevent domestic violence. They offer hope and healing to survivors, and their dedication is an inspiration to us all.

In the face of these sobering statistics, we have a choice: to remain passive or to stand up against domestic violence. Mayor Victor M. Gordo's proclamation is a rallying cry for all of us to come together, take a stand, and make our communities safer for everyone.