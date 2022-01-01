June 20, 2022, marked a significant date for Pasadena when the City Council adopted Ordinance no. 7395, officially enacting the PPD Military Equipment Policy 711. This policy meticulously outlines the nature and use of military equipment, ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles to armored personnel carriers, tear gas, and specialized firearms. Its primary aim is to provide transparency and oversight to a department that wields a formidable arsenal. Central to AB 481 is the stipulation for an annual military equipment report, which spans from June 2022 to June 2023. This report serves as a litmus test for the PPD's compliance with its own military equipment policy and guides the Council's decisions on whether amendments are necessary.





Notably, community involvement plays a pivotal role in this evaluation process. Government Code Section 7072(b) mandates that the PPD must host at least one well-publicized community engagement meeting. This meeting provides residents with a platform to voice their concerns and ask questions about the military equipment report and the PPD's financial allocation towards such equipment.





A recurring point of contention among residents is the very definition of "military equipment." This broad term encompasses a range of equipment, from armored vehicles to specialized firearms and tear gas. While proponents argue that these tools are essential for ensuring public safety, detractors question the need for such an extensive arsenal in a city of Pasadena's size. They suggest that resources might be better channeled into community policing initiatives and crucial public safety endeavors, like a Bad Weather Shelter for the city's unhoused population.





As the City Council deliberates over the PPD's annual report and the potential renewal of existing military equipment, the eyes of Pasadena's residents remain fixed on the decision-making process. The outcome holds the key to striking a delicate balance between maintaining public safety and addressing the legitimate concerns surrounding the creeping militarization of local law enforcement.



