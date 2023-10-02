In a much-anticipated event on October 2, 2023, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses unveiled the seven young ladies who will be part of the 2024 Royal Court, proudly presented by Citizens Business Bank. This exciting announcement took place on the picturesque south lawn of Tournament House, a gathering that drew nearly 200 attendees, including friends and family who came to support the 28 finalists.





These seven remarkable individuals will don the prestigious title of Royal Court members, serving as ambassadors for not only the Tournament of Roses but also for the Pasadena community and the wider Los Angeles area. As part of their honor, each member will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship, a testament to their character, service, and leadership qualities, which shine through their dedication to family, school, and community.





The benefits of being a Royal Court member extend far beyond the scholarship. These young women will embark on personal development programs meticulously designed to enhance their public speaking and presentation skills, boost self-confidence, and refine their etiquette—an invaluable skill set that will serve them well throughout their lives.





Moreover, the Royal Court members will actively participate in various community events, contributing positively and forging connections with local leaders. This hands-on involvement not only enriches their personal growth but also allows them to give back to the community that has supported them.





The tradition of the Rose Queen® and Royal Court runs deep in the history of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. These individuals embody the essence of this revered tradition, carrying it forward as a cherished legacy. The excitement continues to build as we await the Announcement and Coronation of the 105th Rose Queen® and the presentation of the 2024 Royal Court, scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023, on the front lawn of Tournament House.





The excitement doesn't stop with the announcement. The 2024 Royal Court will have the distinct honor of riding down Colorado Blvd. on the Royal Court float during the 135th Rose Parade®, presented by Honda. They will also attend the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 110th Rose Bowl Game®, presented by Prudential, both taking place on Monday, January 1, 2024.



