Pasadena Jaycees and Friends In Deed to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Local Families

Pasadena Jaycees members and Friends in Deed Staff at the 2022 Operation Gobbler distribution
With the goal of giving 325 local families in need a turkey and other Thanksgiving fixings, the Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) is holding its 39th annual Operation Gobbler Thanksgiving food drive in partnership with Friends In Deed.
Along with Friends In Deed, whose mission includes providing supportive services to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Pasadena area, the Jaycees are currently seeking funding in the form of monetary donations to help provide meals. Turkeys, pies, and bread rolls will be distributed on Sunday, November 19th at Friends In Deed, located at 444 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena. Families must register with Friends In Deed in advance to receive a meal. Sign-ups are available Tuesdays through Thursdays between October 24th through November 2nd and participating families must be members of the Food Pantry community at Friends In Deed.
“This is my first year being a part of Operation Gobbler and we are off to a great start,” says Operation Gobbler Chairperson Matt Brunner. “The Jaycees are looking forward to helping families in need this Thanksgiving and we thank members of the community for supporting this meaningful project.” Rising inflation and lingering effects from COVID mean more families are struggling this year, and support is needed from the community to make it possible for families in need to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. A $30 “No Small Sweet Potatoes” donation supports one family, a $120 “Pumpkin Pie in the Sky” donation supports four families, and a $300 “Big Turkey” donation supports ten families. You can donate via Venmo (@Jaycee-Treasurer), PayPal (paypal.me/pasadenajaycees) or by check to: Pasadena Jaycees, 474 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103. More details and information on how to donate is available at pasadenajaycees.org/opgobbler. The Pasadena Jaycees began in 1929 as a volunteer and leadership training organization. The Jaycees give members ages 21 to 40 a chance to develop leadership skills through numerous community service projects, fundraisers, and social events throughout the year. For more information about becoming a member or about any of the Jaycees’ projects, please visit www.pasadenajaycees.org or email info@pasadenajaycees.org.
Pasadena Jaycees members Natalie Andres and Evan Yieh sort food for distribution.
Friends In Deed, a social services agency founded in Pasadena in 1894, focuses on reducing and preventing homelessness and alleviating the effects of poverty for the community’s most vulnerable citizens. This nonprofit operates five core programs, including Food Pantry, The Women’s Room (a day shelter for homeless and at-risk women), Street Outreach and Housing, Bad Weather Supplies, and Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance. Friends In Deed is committed to providing compassion, connection, and dignity for all clients experiencing times in their lives when they need assistance most.