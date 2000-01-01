“This is my first year being a part of Operation Gobbler and we are off to a great start,” says Operation Gobbler Chairperson Matt Brunner. “The Jaycees are looking forward to helping families in need this Thanksgiving and we thank members of the community for supporting this meaningful project.”

Rising inflation and lingering effects from COVID mean more families are struggling this year, and support is needed from the community to make it possible for families in need to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. A $30 “No Small Sweet Potatoes” donation supports one family, a $120 “Pumpkin Pie in the Sky” donation supports four families, and a $300 “Big Turkey” donation supports ten families. You can donate via Venmo (@Jaycee-Treasurer), PayPal (paypal.me/pasadenajaycees) or by check to: Pasadena Jaycees, 474 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103. More details and information on how to donate is available at pasadenajaycees.org/opgobbler.