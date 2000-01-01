Pasadena Jaycees and Friends In Deed to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Local Families
Along with Friends In Deed, whose mission includes providing supportive services to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Pasadena area, the Jaycees are currently seeking funding in the form of monetary donations to help provide meals. Turkeys, pies, and bread rolls will be distributed on Sunday, November 19th at Friends In Deed, located at 444 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena. Families must register with Friends In Deed in advance to receive a meal. Sign-ups are available Tuesdays through Thursdays between October 24th through November 2nd and participating families must be members of the Food Pantry community at Friends In Deed.