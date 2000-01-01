9/28/23 SACRAMENTO, Calif.* – On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond officially entered the race for California governor in 2026, aiming to bring transformation to the Golden State. In an announcement video shared on social media platforms, Thurmond outlined his vision for a California that prioritizes equity, economic stability, and renewable energy.





With the prospect of becoming California's first Black governor, Thurmond's bid comes at a crucial juncture marked by debates about student and parental rights, the role of state education boards, and the state's commitment to renewable energy.





Thurmond, a Democrat, launched his campaign with a message that emphasizes inclusivity and economic equality. "My life's work has been about fighting for a California where everyone has the same opportunities that I had," he declared, underscoring his journey from being a poor Afro-Latino orphaned at age 6 to serving in the State Assembly and later overseeing the largest public education system in America.





Key priorities of Thurmond's campaign include addressing income inequality, securing better funding for schools, and expediting California's transition to renewable energy sources. His aspiration is for California to be a place where everyone has an equal chance to succeed.





Despite the 2026 election being over three years away, the gubernatorial race is already packed with notable contenders. California's current Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, and former State Controller Betty Yee, both Democrats, have announced their bids for the state's top job. Additionally, Democratic State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who initially intended to run for governor, has pivoted to a campaign for lieutenant governor. It's worth noting that California Governor Gavin Newsom is ineligible to seek a third term.





Before becoming the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2019, Thurmond held positions on the West Contra Costa School Board, the Richmond City Council, and in the State Assembly. However, his tenure has not been without controversy. In 2021, he faced criticism for his involvement in the hiring of a friend, a psychologist residing in Philadelphia, as the state's first superintendent of equity, a position that later led to the official's resignation.





Thurmond has also been actively engaged in recent debates over school board policies. He was ejected from a Southern California school board meeting this past summer for opposing a policy requiring school staff to notify parents if their child changed their pronouns or gender identity. The policy was challenged in court by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who argued it discriminated against students. A judge subsequently halted the policy pending litigation.





In a move to promote inclusive education, Thurmond supported a bill recently signed into law by Governor Newsom. The legislation prohibits school boards from rejecting textbooks that teach about the contributions of individuals from diverse racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, or gender identities. The bill gained widespread attention when a Southern California school board initially rejected a social studies curriculum that included mention of Harvey Milk, a prominent San Francisco politician and gay rights advocate. Governor Newsom threatened the board with a $1.5 million fine, prompting the board to reverse its decision.





As the 2026 gubernatorial race unfolds, Tony Thurmond's candidacy promises to be a focal point in the ongoing discourse about California's future. His commitment to equity, education, and renewable energy will undoubtedly be scrutinized and debated in the coming years, making this race one to watch closely.









.

*SACRAMENTO, Calif.* – On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond officially entered the race for California governor in 2026, aiming to bring transformation to the Golden State. In an announcement video shared on social media platforms, Thurmond outlined his vision for a California that prioritizes equity, economic stability, and renewable energy.





With the prospect of becoming California's first Black governor, Thurmond's bid comes at a crucial juncture marked by debates about student and parental rights, the role of state education boards, and the state's commitment to renewable energy.





Thurmond, a Democrat, launched his campaign with a message that emphasizes inclusivity and economic equality. "My life's work has been about fighting for a California where everyone has the same opportunities that I had," he declared, underscoring his journey from being a poor Afro-Latino orphaned at age 6 to serving in the State Assembly and later overseeing the largest public education system in America.





Key priorities of Thurmond's campaign include addressing income inequality, securing better funding for schools, and expediting California's transition to renewable energy sources. His aspiration is for California to be a place where everyone has an equal chance to succeed.





Despite the 2026 election being over three years away, the gubernatorial race is already packed with notable contenders. California's current Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, and former State Controller Betty Yee, both Democrats, have announced their bids for the state's top job. Additionally, Democratic State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who initially intended to run for governor, has pivoted to a campaign for lieutenant governor. It's worth noting that California Governor Gavin Newsom is ineligible to seek a third term.





Before becoming the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2019, Thurmond held positions on the West Contra Costa School Board, the Richmond City Council, and in the State Assembly. However, his tenure has not been without controversy. In 2021, he faced criticism for his involvement in the hiring of a friend, a psychologist residing in Philadelphia, as the state's first superintendent of equity, a position that later led to the official's resignation.





Thurmond has also been actively engaged in recent debates over school board policies. He was ejected from a Southern California school board meeting this past summer for opposing a policy requiring school staff to notify parents if their child changed their pronouns or gender identity. The policy was challenged in court by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who argued it discriminated against students. A judge subsequently halted the policy pending litigation.





In a move to promote inclusive education, Thurmond supported a bill recently signed into law by Governor Newsom. The legislation prohibits school boards from rejecting textbooks that teach about the contributions of individuals from diverse racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, or gender identities. The bill gained widespread attention when a Southern California school board initially rejected a social studies curriculum that included mention of Harvey Milk, a prominent San Francisco politician and gay rights advocate. Governor Newsom threatened the board with a $1.5 million fine, prompting the board to reverse its decision.





As the 2026 gubernatorial race unfolds, Tony Thurmond's candidacy promises to be a focal point in the ongoing discourse about California's future. His commitment to equity, education, and renewable energy will undoubtedly be scrutinized and debated in the coming years, making this race one to watch closely.