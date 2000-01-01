The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), in partnership with Equation 2 Success and the African American Parent Council (AAPC), announces the launch of the Black Student and Family Task Force devoted to creating an actionable plan in support of PUSD’s Resolution 2566 Commitment to Black students authored by Board President Michelle Richardson Bailey.





The task force has set goals and timelines to support Black students’ academic achievement and Black families’ well-being within the district. It includes district leaders and AAPC leadership. The task force seeks volunteers committed to Black children and families to serve on subcommittees. Focus areas include - curriculum and instruction, enrollment, engagement, facilities, climate and culture, and special education.





“This is an opportunity for the greater community to come alongside PUSD, AAPC, and Dr. Kimi Wilson of Equation 2 Success with this commendable task of changing the educational landscape. We are forging a path and knocking down barriers and biases that have influenced a culture of minimalistic thinking towards educating our young Black scholars,” PUSD Board of Education President Michelle Richardson Bailey said.





“My top priority is to facilitate a task force where lost voices of the Black community are centered, listened to, and active participants design actionable outcomes to support and sustain Black students and families’ success in PUSD,” Equation 2 Success CEO Dr. KiMi Wilson said.





“As an African American Parent Council, we are proud of the advocacy work that we have done and will continue to push for programs, systems, and policies that improve the educational success of Black students and families in Pasadena. This next step is important as we lift community voices and ideas in creating a district department solely focused on meeting Black students' and families' holistic educational needs in PUSD. We know that focusing on Black student needs and the needs of other student groups on the margins in our schools creates a more robust education system for all students. With clear support from the Interim Superintendent and all PUSD Board members, we intend to walk in the footsteps of districts all over the state, including the school districts of Long Beach, Compton, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Fresno, Oakland, and LAUSD, have institutionalized and funded deep support for Black students and families,” AAPC Chair John Lynch said.





“I am honored to work alongside Dr. Wilson, AAPC, and the community to ensure the success of our Black students,” Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco said.

“This work exemplifies the value of true collaboration between the school district, community, and families to address the unique needs of Black students. We look forward to developing long-term strategies to accelerate achievement, belonging, and wellness,” Board Member Patrice Marshall McKenzie said.



