EBONY ALERT: California Takes a Bold Step to Locate Missing Black Youth

In a groundbreaking move, California has stepped up to address a pressing issue that has long received inadequate attention in our nation's missing person alerts system. On a sunny Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 673, officially enacting the "Ebony Alert" into law. This historic legislation, also known as the "Ebony Alert," marks the first statewide alert system to locate missing Black children and young women between 12 and 25.

Senator Steven Bradford, the bill's author and a staunch advocate for missing Black youth, celebrated this momentous occasion. "Today, California is taking bold and needed action to locate missing Black children and Black women in California," he remarked in a press release. The Ebony Alert is a critical response to a growing crisis: the disproportionate representation of Black individuals on missing persons lists.

The Ebony Alert system parallels the widely recognized Amber Alert system, which employs electronic roadway signage to transmit vital information about missing persons. Bradford first introduced this bill in March, aiming to rectify the often-ignored or under-prioritized cases of missing Black children and young Black women in California. The legislation, he believes, will allocate the necessary resources and attention required to bring these missing individuals safely back home.

But why the need for a separate alert system? The stark reality is that Black children are labeled as "runaways" more than their white counterparts, who qualify as simply "missing." This crucial distinction often leads to many Black children not receiving the Amber Alert or media coverage, leaving their families in agonizing uncertainty.

The Black and Missing Foundation estimates that 38% of all children reported missing in the United States are Black. This number is significantly disproportionate to the Black population's size, around 13%. One contributing factor to this alarming statistic is the lack of mainstream media coverage, which results in many families desperately searching for answers about their missing loved ones.

So, how will the Ebony Alert system work? The newly passed bill authorizes law enforcement agencies to request the California Highway Patrol issue an Ebony Alert if they believe it will aid their investigation. Much like the Amber Alert, this system will utilize electronic roadway signs to notify the public about a missing person. Additionally, it will encourage broadcast, cable, web, radio, and social media outlets to collaborate in disseminating the information in the alert. The Ebony Alert system will go into effect on January 1, 2024, following collaboration between the California Highway Patrol and the state Office of Emergency Services.

While many have welcomed this significant step forward, some have expressed concerns. Critics question the need for a separate alert system, fearing it might inadvertently reinforce racial disparities in treatment. They worry that Ebony Alerts might receive different attention and urgency than Amber Alerts. These concerns highlight the ongoing challenges in achieving equity in our society.

However, Senator Bradford underscores the necessity of the Ebony Alert to bridge the resource gap between missing Black individuals and their white counterparts. The hope is that this alert system will serve as a beacon of hope for families desperately seeking their loved ones and encourage other states to follow California's example in addressing this pressing issue.