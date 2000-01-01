While PUSD has provided wellness professionals at all sites for years, previously, calm rooms were also used for discipline – the current spaces are not. No one gets “in trouble” in the wellness room. Some PUSD students are still experiencing after-effects of the pandemic such as anxiety, frustration, food and housing insecurities, and grief.

McKinley School specialists handle the wide range of issues in two wellness areas – one for middle schoolers and another for elementary students. Behavior teacher Linda Ortega says it’s a safe space that helps kids refocus, reset, and regroup, usually for 10 or 15 minutes maximum. “I have seen some positive changes in the students. They’re taking a minute to think about how they should react when someone is making fun of them or when they’re getting bullied on the playground,” Ortega said. “I’m working with them on coping strategies – what can you do in lieu of putting your hands on another child?”

“When students are feeling dysregulated or anxious, if they need a moment or they’re feeling a lot of big emotions, it’s a place where they can go and work through their emotions with someone who’s an expert,” explained Dr. Jodi Marchesso, principal at Sierra Madre Elementary School (SME). “Then we can have a restorative conversation with them about what went wrong, what we can do next time.”